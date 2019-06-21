Home States Andhra Pradesh

We failed to convert the people’s support into votes: APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy

In the last five years, Congress activists were on the road for nearly 1,700 days interacting with people and highlighting their problems.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress took stock of the reasons for the white-wash it faced for the second consecutive time in the State in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. 

In a meeting organised in the city on Thursday, AICC general secretary and AP incharge Oommen Chandy observed that though there has been an increase in the support from the people in the State to the Congress, the same could not be converted into votes. 

“We have to continue to reach out to the people to win their trust and it is only possible in the Opposition. We did the same in Kerala and were able to win 20 seats,” he said. 

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy thanked the Congress candidates for their efforts in the elections. “Though you have lost the elections, you have not lost courage. In the last five years, Congress activists were on the road for nearly 1,700 days interacting with people and highlighting their problems. We are the ones who were more vocal about Special Category Status demand than any other party. However, we failed to convert the people’s support into votes,” he said.  

