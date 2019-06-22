Andhra Pradesh doctors to present neurology papers at World Congress of Neurology

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Medical College (GMC) will be giving presentation on two research findings at the World Congress of Neurology (WCN)-2019 to be organised in Dubai on October 27, said Dr NV Sundarachary, head of the Neurology department.

Terming the development a rare achievement for the GMC, the HOD said the presentation time allotted to the researchers was 10 minutes.

“Acceptance of two different research works by post-graduates of the college at an international convention was commendable,” he added.

Giving details of the research works to be presented, Sundarachary said while Dr Reshma carried out her research on “radiological profile of tuberculous meningitis”, Dr Chaitanya worked on “typical and atypical neuromyelitis optical spectrum disorder”.

Dr KVK Chaitanya said that he and Dr Reshma conducted their research work under the guidance of Dr Sundarachary.

“This is one of the most significant achievements by the neurology department to get research works accepted for presentation at the prestigious World Congress of Neurology, which is held once in four years. We are on a mission to balance both clinical and research activities. Postgraduate students at the department have been working additional hours to improve the quality of research activities meticulously,” he added.

The HOD said his department has been working in collaboration with prestigious institutes such as ICMR, CCMB and others for research works. On the occasion, GMC Principal Dr G Subba Rao, GGH Superintendent Dr DS Raju Naidu and other senior faculty congratulated the neurology team.