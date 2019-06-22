Andhra Pradesh government takes over Praja Vedika; Naidu's request denied

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to take possession of the Grievance Cell (Praja Vedika) located adjacent to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli.

Officials on Friday informed the TDP supremo’s team to vacate the premises. Even as party leaders decried the move, the State government decided to change the venue of the first collectors’ conference, scheduled on Monday, from Secretariat to Grievance Cell.

Praja Vedika was built under the supervision of APCRDA in November 2017, at a cost Rs 5 crore, as an extension to then CM Chandrababu Naidu’s residence. The TDP government used the premises not just for official purposes, but also to hold party meetings.

In fact, Naidu, on June 4, had written a letter to Chief Minister Jagan, requesting that the property be declared as residence annex of the Leader of Opposition. However, the State government decided to take over the facility.

Following this, TDP leaders cried foul and lamented the government’s move to take over the premises without informing Naidu, who is currently holidaying abroad.

The government’s move was reportedly discussed in the teleconference held by Naidu with his partymen on. Some TDP leaders even held a press meet opposite Praja Vedika to condemn the Jagan government’s decision.

“The government should have served a notice if it wanted the former CM to vacate the building. We would have done it had they given us the same in writing. If the government unilaterally takes such decisions, it will pose a threat to our leader’s security,” said Palakollu TDP MLA N Rama Naidu.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Dr Manmohan Singh issued a revised schedule of the collectors conference, changing the venue from Block 5 of Secretariat to Praja Vedika in Undavalli.

The meeting will be held on Monday from 10 am to 6.30 pm.