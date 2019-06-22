Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andra Pradesh government transfers 32 IAS officers 

Three senior IAS officers including a Special Chief Secretary, who served in the previous Chief Minister's Office, have not been given any postings yet.

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government transferred as many as 32 IAS officers and gave postings to seven others, in a bureaucratic reshuffle.

The transfer orders were issued Friday midnight. Three senior IAS officers including a Special Chief Secretary, who served in the previous Chief Minister's Office, have not been given any postings yet, though they were transferred out three weeks ago.

Two junior IAS officers of 2015 batch, V Vinod Kumar and C M Saikanth Varma, got elevated to the rank of Joint Collector and posted as Project Officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at Parvathipuram and Seethampet respectively.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam issued a government order notifying the transfers and postings.

Budithi Rajsekhar (1992 batch) has been moved out yet again after the government issued orders earlier transferring him from the Agriculture Department but subsequently cancelling them.

He has now been made Principal Secretary of School Education. B Udayalaxmi (1993) has been posted as Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment.

Finance Secretary Muddada Ravichandra (1996) has been posted as Secretary, Social Welfare, while incumbent Mukesh Kumar Meena (1998) has been shifted to the Tribal Welfare Department.

Joint Collectors of eight districts have been replaced while three major cities got new Municipal Commissioners in the rejig.

K V N Chakradhara Babu (2011) has been posted as Joint Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited.

S Nagalakshmi (2012) will be the new Managing Director of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited at Visakhapatnam, in a post that has been lying vacant.

A Mallikarjuna (2012) has been given the crucial post of CEO of Aarogya Sri, the flagship health insurance scheme of the government.

M Hari Narayanan (2011) has been brought in as Executive Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, while V Prasanna Venkatesh (2012) has been posted as Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Srijana Gummalla (2013) has been posted as Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer Madireddy Pratap (1991), who is currently Director General of Special Protection Force, has been transferred and posted as Vice-chairman and Managing Director of AP State Warehousing Corporation.

