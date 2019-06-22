Home States Andhra Pradesh

Beehive fencing planned to keep elephants at bay in Srikakulam

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To curb elephant menace in tribal areas of Srikakulam district, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials are mulling to introduce beehive fencing in the affected Mandals of the district. They are also planning to shift the jumbos to zoo.

To strengthen existing elephant tracking system, ITDA is planning to increase the number of elephant trackers, besides providing advanced training to them.

Recently, two tribal women were killed by the elephants in Eetamanuguda village in Seetampeta Mandal on June 17, while they were collecting pineapple from a garden.

In a span of three days, two more were killed in elephant attack in Hiramandalama Mandal in April last year. In all, about 12 people were killed during the past decade. Similarly, several elephants were also killed.

A herd comprising 11 elephants had entered into Srikakulam district from Odisha in 2007. Two were driven back to Odisha forests in an operation called Operation Gaja, while three were killed. Two other pachyderms were killed by the tribals at Kumbidi Ichchapuram.

Another herd comprising four jumbos had also entered into Srikakulam district in 2017, of which one baby elephant was killed due to electrocution after they entered into Vizianagaram last year. Operation Gajendra was conducted last year to drive them away.

Only four elephants have survived from the first herd, while the second herd had entered Vizianagaram. Both operations failed due to various reasons. Loss of agriculture, horticulture and property also occurred during elephant menace.

ITDA project officer L Shiva Sankar said, “We are mulling introducing it on experimental basis in the elephant affected areas. The beehive fencing prevents the jumbos from entering residential areas.” 

Sankar said they would recruit more elephant trackers very soon. Public addressing devices and two-wheelers will be provided to the trackers to disseminate the message more effectively. 

“We will create awareness about precautionary measures. We are mulling to create elephant protection zone in the forest,” he said.

