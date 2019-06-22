Defected MPs threatened me, says, TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna has claimed that the four TDP MPs who defected to BJP on Thursday, threatened him through former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the MLC made the startling revelation accusing his former party colleagues of resorting to intimidate him.

“I got a call from Lakshmi Prasad warning me that if I speak against the MPs who defected from the party, I would be sent to jail and my bolts would be fixed. As my family members were present at that time, I did not immediately reply. After sending them to another room, I called back and asked him if he was threatening me. But, he repeated the same 4-5 times,” he explained.

Venkanna said he understood that the threatening call was made from the house of YS Choudary. “I do not fear going to the jail for my leader. I am ready to lay down my life for him. However, where is the need for such a thing as we have not done anything to warrant it. Everyone knows I am clean,” Venkanna said.

Going hammer and tongs at YS Choudary and Co, who defected to the BJP, for resorting to intimidate others within hours of changing their loyalties, the TDP MLC dared them to resign to their posts and get re-elected from the party which they joined.

He even rubbished the allegations of YSRC that TDP had intentionally sent the four MPs to BJP with ulterior motive. He also found fault with the four MPs for switching loyalties when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is abroad.