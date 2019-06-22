Home States Andhra Pradesh

Disqualify four MPs, TDP urges Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

In the letter submitted to the RS Chairman, TDP mentioned that as per the Tenth Schedule, any merger of political parties take place only at the organisation level. 

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP Rajya Sabha MPs Y Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and CM Ramesh submit their resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu as they resign from the party in the presence of BJP Working President JP Nadda in New Delhi Thursday June 20 2019.

TDP Rajya Sabha MPs Y Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and CM Ramesh submit their resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu as they resign from the party in the presence of BJP Working President JP Nadda in New Delhi Thursday June 20 2019. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the process of merger of the Telugu Desam Rajya Sabha Legislature Party with the BJP was completed with the website of the Upper House showing rise in the strength of the saffron party, the TDP lodged a complaint to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urging him to disqualify the four turncoat MPs.

A day after the four MPs, including YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and Garikapati Mohan Rao, submitted a resolution to the Rajya Sabha Chairman to merge the TD Legislature Party with the BJP with immediate effect under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India and treat them as members of the BJP, the Rajya Sabha website revised the strength of the saffron party. 

Taking serious note of the merger of the TD Legislature Party with the BJP, Telugu Desam MPs Galla Jayadev, K Rammohan Naidu and Kesineni Nani (Lok Sabha) and Rajya Sabha members Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Thota Seetharama Lakshmi called on Venkaiah Naidu and informed him that there was no merger of the TDP with the BJP. 

In the letter submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the TDP mentioned that as per the Tenth Schedule, any merger of political parties take place only at the organisation level. 

“The four TDP Rajya Sabha members have neither the authority nor they are empowered to merge the Legislature Party with the BJP. They will have to be disqualified for joining the BJP under Paragraph 2 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Even by their letter it is obvious that they are not competent to claim merger of the organisational wing of the TDP with that of BJP.

"Any decision regarding the merger of the organisational wing of the TDP with any other political party shall only be considered by the TDP’s organisational wing in accordance with the Constitution of India. Consequently, the four MPs are neither competent nor do they have the right to seek merger of the TD Legislature Party with the BJP,” the TDP MPs said.

Speaking to newsmen later, the TDP MPs said that they urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to disqualify the four MPs. “We have informed that there is only a possibility for merger of political parties. Thus the resolution to merge the TD Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP will not stand. In fact, there is no truth in their claim that they adopted the resolution after holding a meeting as no such meeting took place. The Rajya Sabha Chairman has not accepted the merger so far as no official statement has been issued in this regard. The Chairman assured to take further action after looking into the legal issues,’’ the MPs said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha TDP TDP MPs Venkaiah Naidu
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp