Eight-year-old boy electrocuted while playing in Andhra Pradesh
Published: 22nd June 2019 10:09 AM | Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:09 AM | A+A A-
ELURU: An eight-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electric wire at Devudu Manyam village in Buttayagudem Mandal on Friday.
Police said that the deceased Nakka Hemant (8) was playing in a field. He was electrocuted when he came into contact with an electric wire connected to an agriculture motor pump set.
He was immediately taken to the government hospital at Buttayagudem, where the doctors declared him to be dead.
The deceased was a class II student in the government school of the village. The police have registered a case. His body has been sent to the government hospital in Jangareddygudem for postmortem.