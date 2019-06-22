Houses, sites for 6,000 temple priests in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has announced that houses and house sites will be allotted to around 6,000 temple priests in the State.

The minister occupied his chambers in the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that wages of priests working in 6C temples (temples with low income) will be enhanced by 25 per cent. It will benefit around 1,300 priests.

Informing that master plans will be prepared for the development of 11 main temples and 72 other temples in the State, he promised to solve the problems of endowments employees.

Encroached lands of the Endowments Department will be taken back. Steps will also be taken to protect temple lands from encroachment, he added.