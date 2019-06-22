Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indian Navy personnel perform yoga on ships

Special yoga related quizzes and competitions, lectures by yoga experts for adopting yoga as a way of life, were also organised on INS.

Crew of INS Rajput performing yogasanas at the naval dockyard jetty in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Crew of INS Rajput performing yogasanas at the naval dockyard jetty in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 20,000 naval personnel, including civilians and their family members, participated in yoga sessions organised on the International Day of Yoga at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Friday.

Personnel on-board INS Kadmatt, INS Sumedha and other ships and submarines, including INS Sindhudvaj, at sea practised yoga as part of the celebration.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and his wife, Devina Jain joined the families of Eastern Fleet during the yoga session at ENC headquarters here. 

The session began with the opening prayer and was followed by standing and sitting yoga postures, pranayam, breathing techniques. They were followed by meditation based on the common yoga protocol released by the Union Ministry of AYUSH. 

All units under the ENC spread across the Eastern Seaboard from West Bengal to TN participated in yoga-related activities. Special yoga sessions were also conducted in unique forms and places, including aqua yoga in the swimming pool, airfield yoga on INS Dega, hilltop Yoga at Dolphin Hill, drill yoga on the Parade Ground on INS Circars, yoga in hospital on INHS Kalyani and yoga in residential cum community centres.

Special yoga related quizzes and competitions, lectures by yoga experts for adopting yoga as a way of life, were also organised. 

