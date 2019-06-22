Jagan appoints uncle Y V Subba Reddy as head of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appointed his uncle and senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy as the 50th Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Board, an official statement read.

The former Ongole MP and YSRCP general secretary will take charge at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at 11 am on June 22. Other members of the Board would be appointed shortly.

Reddy along with his family and others entered the temple through Mahadwaram.

At the designated time of 11:47 am, he was administered oath by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal in the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Venkateswara.

TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy in 'Tulabharam' at Tirumala. (Photo | EPS)

Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh issued the government order, appointing him as chairman of the TTD board.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed him in the coveted post as Chairman of TTD to safeguard the interests of millions of pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

"Our priority is providing hassle-free darshan to devotees and ensure permanent measures that Tirumala is free from water scarcity", he added.

After the YSRC won the recent Assembly polls, 11 members of the Board, including its chairman, quit their post. As such, only three members remained on the board, apart from three ex-officio members.

In his report to the government, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said as per Section 126 of Act 30, 1987, the quorum for holding a Board meeting was five.

As there were always a few absentees in Board meetings, it was not practically possible to run the administration with such few members, he stated. Responding to the letter, the government dissolved the Trust Board and issued an order appointing Subba Reddy as its chairman.

TTD chairman is a nominated post with cabinet rank and is considered a prestigious post.

(With inputs from agencies)