Dr NTR University of Health Sciences UG admissions begin

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) released a notification inviting applications for the admissions into UG courses such as MBBS, Dental, BAMS, BHMS, BNYS and BUMS for the academic year 2019-20.

Candidates who have qualified NEET-2019 and secured the required cutoff scores are eligible to apply. The online application process will begin from 11 am on June 22 and the last date for the submission of applications is June 28, till 5 pm.

Amount of Rs 3,540 has to deposited as application fee for the OC and BC candidates and Rs 2,950 for the SC and ST candidates.