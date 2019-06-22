Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences UG admissions begin

Candidates who have qualified NEET-2019 and secured the required cutoff scores are eligible to apply.

Published: 22nd June 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) released a notification inviting applications for the admissions into UG courses such as MBBS, Dental, BAMS, BHMS, BNYS and BUMS for the academic year 2019-20.

Candidates who have qualified NEET-2019 and secured the required cutoff scores are eligible to apply. The online application process will begin from 11 am on June 22 and the last date for the submission of applications is June 28, till 5 pm.

Amount of Rs 3,540 has to deposited as application fee for the OC and BC candidates and Rs 2,950 for the SC and ST candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences NTRUHS admissions Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp