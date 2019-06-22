Home States Andhra Pradesh

Protect government lands, says, Minister Srinivasa Rao to Visakhapatnam officials

The Minister also reviewed status of drinking water supply, drainage system, water projects, general works and housing in the Visakhapatnam.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:17 AM

Minister for Tourism and Culture Srinivasa Rao

Minister for Tourism and Culture Srinivasa Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities should concentrate on the development of both posh areas and slums in the city. Officials must protect the government lands.

Addressing a special review meeting at the GVMC conference hall here on various development activities and implementation of government welfare programmes in the city, the Minister directed the officials concerned to work for the comprehensive development of the city by preparing short and long-term action plans. 

“All the GVMC officials should make efforts to make Vizag get the best rank in the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission rankings. The zonal system should be strengthened by delivering public services and taking up large-scale plantation to make green Visakha and make it the best pollution controlled city, Avanthi said.     
He also reviewed status of drinking water supply, drainage system, water projects, general works and housing in the city.

Ruling party MLAs G Amarnath and A Adeep Raj, District Collector V Vinaya Chand, GVMC Commissioner M Hari Narayanan took part. 

