SP transfers 49 sub-inspectors in Krishna to increase transparency

SP Ravindranath Babu gave postings to 10 officers who are in the vacancy reserve to maintain adequate staff as the weekly-offs came into force. 

Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Ravindranath Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Ravindranath Babu, who assumed charge recently, transferred and posted as many as 49 sub-inspectors (SIs) on Friday. 

An order in this regard was released instructing all the SIs to report at the district headquarters on Monday.
According to the superintendent of police (SP), the shuffling of officers in huge numbers is intended to bring about transparency in the department starting from the ground level and claimed that no political influence was involved in the process. 

Ravindranath Babu gave postings to 10 officers who are in the vacancy reserve (VR) to maintain adequate staff as the weekly-offs came into force. 

“We are also considering giving postings to the officers who got suspended for various reasons. In order to utilize the whole strength of the force, postings were given to the ten officers in VR. Of the total, five sub-inspectors have been allotted to Vijayawada city for filling the vacancy in major police stations,” the SP added.

The postings have also focused on giving enough staff to the women police stations in the district.

