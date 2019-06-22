Speed up establishment of AIIMS in Telugu states: Vice-President tells Health Minister

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Power Minister R K Singh called on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and briefed him about the initiatives taken by their respective ministries.

Harsh Vardhan briefed Naidu about the various initiatives of Health Ministry to ensure accessible and affordable health care.

The Vice-President inquired about the status of two AIIMS sanctioned to Telugu states- Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh) and Bibi Nagar in Telangana and requested him to expedite the two projects so that the people of the two states benefit.

Singh, who also holds New and Renewable Energy porfolio also, called on the Vice President.

He briefed Naidu about the various initiatives being taken up by the Ministry of Power and was complimented by the Vice-President for various reforms being taken up in the sector.

Naidu wanted the projects to be expedited.

Stressing upon the importance of electricity, he advised the minister to focus on speeding up the electrification of un-electrified households, according to a statement.