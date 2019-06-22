Stunning bike stunt show in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: KTM, the European Racing Legend, conducted stunt-shows showcasing stunt rides and tricks from the professional stunt riders in Tenali on Friday.

The stunt-show was held at Lemon Market Yard of Tenali in Guntur district. The professional stunt team demonstrated breath-taking stunts on the KTM Duke bikes.

Vice President-Probiking Sumeet Narang, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The KTM brand is known for its high-performance racing bikes and has always wanted our customers to experience the thrills and adventure. Professional stunts are being conducted in every major city and will keep on growing in scale in the near future. KTM is an exclusive premium brand and keen to provide an experience to customers”.

The event was open to all and the stunts took the city by a storm.