TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu initiates damage control from abroad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of merger of Telugu Desam Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP by four MPs and reports over the possibility of some MLAs switching loyalties to the saffron party and internal meetings by the leaders of a community, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is abroad, held a teleconference with the leaders on Friday to give necessary instructions to them to deal with the situation effectively and boost the morale of party cadre.

Despite going on a vacation to Europe along with his family members, Naidu forced to swing into action to control the damage caused by yesterday’s developments in the party.

After the end of Naidu’s teleconference, senior TDP leaders discussed the political developments in the party. Alleging that the four Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP for their selfish interests, they felt that the act of the MPs to merge the Telugu Desam Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP will have no legal sanctity and they will have to be disqualified.

ALSO READ: TDP MPs’ defection Naidu’s ploy to renegotiate with BJP, says, YSRC leader Vijaya Sai Reddy

They decided to continue the fight till the disqualification of the four MPs, who switched loyalties to the BJP out of fear of cases against them. The meeting decided to organise coordination meetings at the district-level within two or three days to discuss the latest political developments.

On Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s participation in the inaugural function of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana, the TDP leaders recalled that the YSRC chief held a three-day ‘Jala Deeksha’ in Kurnool earlier opposing the project on Godavari river and maintained that its completion would have an adverse effect on Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leaders also decided to call on the DGP to apprise him of attacks against TDP activists in recent times and also removal of security cover to some party leaders.

ALSO READ: Disqualify four MPs, TDP urges Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Alleging that the YSRC government was targeting some main leaders in the TDP by lodging false complaints with the police against them, the leaders said that the party would stand behind them.

Condemning the take over the Grievance Cell (Praja Vedika) adjacent to the residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, when he is abroad, the TDP leaders said it was not correct on the part of the YSRC government despite Naidu’s request to recognise the building as an annexe to his residence.

Naidu’s residence not an illegal construction: TDP

Taking a dig at the remarks of the YSRC leaders that Naidu is residing in an illegal construction, the TDP pointed out how could the government conduct Collectors’ Conference in Praja Vedika if it is an unauthorised one. What about the place where rituals were performed by a Swamiji recently, they questioned.