Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu initiates damage control from abroad

Despite going on a vacation, Chandrababu Naidu was forced to swing into action to control the damage caused by defecting MPs and MLAs in the party.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of merger of Telugu Desam Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP by four MPs and reports over the possibility of some MLAs switching loyalties to the saffron party and internal meetings by the leaders of a community, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is abroad, held a teleconference with the leaders on Friday to give necessary instructions to them to deal with the situation effectively and boost the morale of party cadre.

Despite going on a vacation to Europe along with his family members, Naidu forced to swing into action to control the damage caused by yesterday’s developments in the party.

After the end of Naidu’s teleconference, senior TDP leaders discussed the political developments in the party. Alleging that the four Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP for their selfish interests, they felt that the act of the MPs to merge the Telugu Desam Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP will have no legal sanctity and they will have to be disqualified.

ALSO READ: TDP MPs’ defection Naidu’s ploy to renegotiate with BJP, says, YSRC leader Vijaya Sai Reddy

They decided to continue the fight till the disqualification of the four MPs, who switched loyalties to the BJP out of fear of cases against them. The meeting decided to organise coordination meetings at the district-level within two or three days to discuss the latest political developments.

On Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s participation in the inaugural function of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana, the TDP leaders recalled that the YSRC chief held a three-day ‘Jala Deeksha’ in Kurnool earlier opposing the project on Godavari river and maintained that its completion would have an adverse effect on Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leaders also decided to call on the DGP to apprise him of attacks against TDP activists in recent times and also removal of security cover to some party leaders.

ALSO READ: Disqualify four MPs, TDP urges Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Alleging that the YSRC government was targeting some main leaders in the TDP by lodging false complaints with the police against them, the leaders said that the party would stand behind them.

Condemning the take over the Grievance Cell (Praja Vedika) adjacent to the residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, when he is abroad, the TDP leaders said it was not correct on the part of the YSRC government despite Naidu’s request to recognise the building as an annexe to his residence.

Naidu’s residence not an illegal construction: TDP

Taking a dig at the remarks of the YSRC leaders that Naidu is residing in an illegal construction, the TDP pointed out how could the government conduct Collectors’ Conference in Praja Vedika if it is an unauthorised one. What about the place where rituals were performed by a Swamiji recently, they questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu TDP MPs TDP MLAs Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp