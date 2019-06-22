Yoga gaining popularity among Narasaraopeta Engineering College students

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Published: 22nd June 2019

(Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The fifth International Yoga Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm at Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) in association with The New Indian Express, at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Dr M Sreenivasa Kumar insisted that yoga be incorporated in everyday life to develop a healthy body, stable mind and maintain emotional balance. 

Yoga is widely recognised as a means not only to maintain physical fitness but also as a holistic discipline which leads to a healthy state of mind, robust body and complete well-being of an individual. Yoga teaches self-control,” he said.

He added that NEC students’ love for yoga is not restricted to one day. “An increasing number of students in the college have made yoga a way of their life and practice it on a daily basis,” Sreenivasa added. 
Yoga guru Kunisetty Venakata Janardhan conducted yoga classes for the students and said International Yoga Day is celebrated to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice. He said that the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is climate action.

“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit, which means to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.”

