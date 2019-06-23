25 lakh beneficiaries will be given house sites on Ugadi day: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani on Saturday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making quick moves to ensure good governance in the State.

Speaking to the media here, Sreevani said 25 lakh beneficiaries belonging to weaker sections would be given house sites on Ugadi day. She said YSRC government would be committed to implementation of promises it made to people. We would expose wrongdoings of the TDP during its tenure, she added.

The State would witness all-round development under the YSRC government and all benefits would be delivered to beneficiaries through village volunteers, Sreevani said.

The deputy chief minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy would stick to his promise he made in a meeting at Chintapalle with regard to tribal issues. “We would focus on development of residential and welfare schools for tribal students,” she added.

Sreevani celebrated her birthday with inmates of Prema Samajam. Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi and other leaders were present.