Andhra government appoints Jagan's trusted man Vijayasai Reddy as its 'Special Representative' in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP and party national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy has been appointed as the Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly took the decision to appoint Vijayasai Reddy in the key post considering the clout the MP enjoys in the political circles in New Delhi. He will now act as a bridge between the AP State government and the Centre.

Vijayasai Reddy's role as the Special Representative assumes significance as Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in the State wants to continue to put efforts for getting the much coveted Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

As the state government is not in a position to raise its voice against the Centre for the SCS, Jagan Mohan Reddy had already made it clear that he would continue to persuade the Centre for according SCS to the State.

Apart from SCS, the AP government want the Centre to extend financial assistance to the State in view of the precarious financial situation of AP.

With all this in view, Jagan Mohan Reddy picked up Vijayasai Reddy, his most trusted man, for the all-important post. With his appointment as the Special Representative, Vijayasai Reddy will hold a cabinet minister rank.

Orders appointing Vijayasai Reddy as the Special Representatives were issued by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Saturday.

Vijaya Sai Reddy, a chartered accountant by profession is and also YSRC Parliamentary Party Leader.