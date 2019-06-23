Andhra Pradesh couple ends life as families oppose marriage

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a tragic incident, a newly-married couple committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Jangareddygudem on Saturday. According to police, the deceased were identified as N Sekhar (21) and T Posamma (19). As their parents opposed their marriage, the duo got married in a temple and sent the photos to their friends.

The parents of the couple got to know about their marriage and started searching for them. The couple checked into a hotel and consumed pesticide. As the couple did not come out of their room, the hotel staff peeped through the window and found them in an unconscious state.

They broke open the doors and shifted them to the GGH, where Sekhar was declared brought dead while Posamma died while undergoing treatment.

According to sources, earlier Posamma’s parents lodged a complaint against Sekhar with police. Posamma’s parents confined her to home. However, a few days ago, the duo met and decided to get married.