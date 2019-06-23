Andhra Pradesh may get heavy rains for next two days, says IMD

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the onset of southwest monsoon in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains occurred at many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated heavy rains were very likely to continue for another two days.

As per the records by Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, the average rainfall of 8.9 mm was recorded at Srikakulam, 6.4 mm at Vizainagaram, 4.2 mm at Kurnool, 4 mm at Visakhapatnam, 2.3 mm at East Godavari district.

On Saturday, the average rainfall of the State was recorded as 31.5 mm against a normal rainfall of 74.4 mm. Out of 670 mandals, 33 mandals recorded excess rainfall, 66 had normal rainfall. Among all, districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, EastGodavari, Guntur, Chittoor, Anantapuram and Kurnool are in deficient category, while West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts are in scanty category.

According to the latest weather reports, a low pressure area has formed at over interior Odisha and adjoining areas of Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Under its influence and with the impact of southwest monsoon, there will be heavy rains over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next two days.

Downpour in dists

Place Rainfall

Srikakulam 8.9 mm

Vizainagaram 6.4 mm

Kurnool 4.2 mm

Visakhapatnam 4.0 mm

East Godavari 2.3 mm

Anantapur 1.6 mm

Prakasam 1.5 mm