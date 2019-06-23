Approach road linking 14 Visakhapatnam villages damaged due to rains

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains lashed in the city under the impact of southwest monsoon on Saturday. Continuous rain throughout the day showed an impact on areas where underground cable works are under progress. Heavy rains damaged roads at Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency.

In Agency area at Ananthagiri, heavy rain in the past two days, damaged the approach road at Pedduru and Gummakota road.

This approach road connecting 14 villages of Ananthagiri to the main road has been affected badly. At present, though there is a mud road, rain washed away the road and the roads are filled with water.

Similarly, the approach road was damaged in Gummakota village in Ananthagiri, affecting some of the tribal villages.