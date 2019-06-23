Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MLAs ready to join BJP, says BJP leader Lakshminarayana

District BJP president Koduru Lakshminarayana has claimed that former TDP MLAs are ready to join the saffron party.

BJP district president Koduru Lakshminarayana addressing a press conference at the party office in Eluru on Saturday.

BJP district president Koduru Lakshminarayana addressing a press conference at the party office in Eluru on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: District BJP president Koduru Lakshminarayana has claimed that former TDP MLAs are ready to join the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that NT Rama Rao founded TDP on anti-Congress plank, but Chandrababu Naidu joined hands with the Congress leaders, which did not go down well with the senior TDP leaders.

Satyanarayana said that a large number of TDP leaders are in touch with the BJP and they are sending signals that they are ready to join the BJP.

He hoped that the BJP would emerge as an alternative force in the State in the coming days. Lakshminarayana said that BJP will launch enrolment drive on July 6 and it will conclude on August 10. The party aims to enrol 2.2 crore new members during the drive, he added.

