Guntur Collector inspects arrangements at Praja Vedika

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna inspected the arrangements at the Praja Vedika at Undavalli ahead of Collectors’ Conference scheduled to begin from June 24.

The Collector along with other officials inspected the venue on Saturday. He instructed the police to take steps to maintain law and order and regulate traffic at Karakatta Road in Undavalli.

ASP (Law & Order) Lakshminarayana, Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramanjaneyulu, Guntur north DSP Ramakrishna, Armed Reserve DSP Narayana, district medical and health officer Dr J Yasmin, RDO Veerabhadram and other officials accompanied the Collector.