Guntur Municipal Corporation conducts rally on mosquito-borne diseases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation on Saturday conducted ‘Domala Pai Dandayatra’ rally to create awareness among people about mosquito-borne diseases. GMC commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar flagged off the rally from the civic body’s office.

Commissioner Srikesh Lathkar directed the health department officers to put a check on mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon. “Anti-larval liquid and use of oil balls must be taken up and public must be made aware about keeping their surroundings clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes,” Lathkar said.