Lovers commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two lovers committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Addateegala mandal in East Godavari district. The deceased were identified as C Ramalingeswarareddy (21) and M Sandhya Bhargavi (19) of D Bhimavaram.

As Sandhya’s parents did not approve their relationship, the couple decided to end their lives. According to sources, Sandhya consumed pesticide on June 15 at Pinjarikonda. Reddy immediately shifted her to the government hospital in Addateegala.

She was later referred to the Kakinada GGH. Sandhya died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night. On hearing the death news of Sandhya, Reddy consumed pesticide on Friday. Though the incident took place on June 15, the families of the boy and girl have kept it a secret.