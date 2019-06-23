Praja Vedika becomes a clashing point between TDP, YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Praja Vedika, the conference hall constructed beside the residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has now become a centre of controversy with TDP objecting to removal of belongings of Naidu and the party from the building without issuing prior notice.

On Friday, the State government decided to hold Collectors’ Conference at Praja Vedika on June 24. On Saturday, the Guntur district administration swung into action to make arrangements for the conference. The building was taken over and the belongings of TDP were removed from the premises. The belongings of TDP include a model of the proposed NTR Bhavan and some personal files. The belongings were kept at the parking place between Praja Vedika and Naidu’s residence.

The premises was constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore by APCRDA in November 2017 as an extension to Naidu’s residence. The TDP government used it not just for the official purpose, but also for party meetings. The Collectors’ Conferences were also held at Praja Vedika earlier.

Naidu, who is the Leader of Opposition now, wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 3, seeking recognition of Praja Vedika as annexe of his residence. However, the government decided to take over the building.

TDP leaders who cried foul, said the government should have served a notice before taking over the building. Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu described the take over of the building without issuing prior notice as a vindictive act of the YSRC government.

He said their action seemed to be intentional. “The government should have issued a notice to vacate the premises if it was not willing to give the building to the Leader of Opposition,” he said.

MLC P Ashok Babu found fault with the officials for not even informing the TDP leaders before removing the belongings of the party from the building. “They threw the belongings out even before we reached the place by 10 am,” he complained. Naidu is now holidaying in Europe with his family. MLC Y Babu Rajendra Prasad argued with the officials for not issuing prior notice before taking over Praja Vedika.

TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao, who visited the place, deplored the rigid attitude of the government on the issue. He alleged that the YSRC government was resorting to vindictive acts by removing the belongings of Naidu from the building without giving prior notice and described the act as inhuman and unprofessional.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who inspected Praja Vedika on Saturday evening, observed that the building is not a personal property of Naidu or his party, but a government building.

“We will treat the Leader of Opposition as he was treated in the previous government. Every facility due to the position will be given,” he said.

When pointed out at the request of TDP to recognise Praja Vedika as annexe of Naidu’s residence, the minister said the building is not a residential quarter to be allocated. He made it clear that they are not acting in a vindictive manner but only following rules.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said there is nothing wrong in the take over of the government building.