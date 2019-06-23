Home States Andhra Pradesh

Praja Vedika becomes a clashing point between TDP, YSRC

The conference hall constructed beside the residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is known as Praja Vedika.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Praja Vedika adjacent to the residence of former CM Chandrababu Naidu

A view of Praja Vedika adjacent to the residence of former CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Praja Vedika, the conference hall constructed beside the residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has now become a centre of controversy with TDP objecting to removal of belongings of Naidu and the party from the building without issuing prior notice.

On Friday, the State government decided to hold Collectors’ Conference at Praja Vedika on June 24. On Saturday, the Guntur district administration swung into action to make arrangements for the conference. The building was taken over and the belongings of TDP were removed from the premises. The belongings of TDP include a model of the proposed NTR Bhavan and some personal files. The belongings were kept at the parking place between Praja Vedika and Naidu’s residence. 

The premises was constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore  by APCRDA in November 2017 as an extension to Naidu’s residence. The TDP government used it not just for the official purpose, but also for party meetings. The Collectors’ Conferences were also held at Praja Vedika earlier. 

Naidu, who is the Leader of Opposition now, wrote a letter to Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 3, seeking recognition of Praja Vedika as annexe of his residence. However, the government decided to take over the building.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh government takes over Praja Vedika; Naidu's request denied

TDP leaders who cried foul, said the government should have served a notice before taking over the building. Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu described the take over of the building without issuing prior notice as a vindictive act of the YSRC government.

He said their action seemed to be intentional. “The government should have issued a notice to vacate the premises if it was not willing to give the building to the Leader of Opposition,” he said. 

MLC P Ashok Babu found fault with the officials for not even informing the TDP leaders before removing the belongings of the party from the building. “They threw the belongings out even before we reached the place by 10 am,” he complained. Naidu is now holidaying in Europe with his family. MLC Y Babu Rajendra Prasad argued with the officials for not issuing prior notice before taking over Praja Vedika.

TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao, who visited the place, deplored the rigid attitude of the government on the issue. He alleged that the YSRC government was resorting to vindictive acts by removing the belongings of Naidu from the building without giving prior notice and described the act as inhuman and unprofessional. 

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who inspected Praja Vedika on Saturday evening, observed that the building is not a personal property of  Naidu or his party, but a government building. 

“We will treat the Leader of Opposition as he was treated in the previous government. Every facility due to the position will be given,” he said. 

When pointed out at the request of TDP to recognise Praja Vedika as annexe of Naidu’s residence, the minister said the building is not a residential quarter to be allocated. He made it clear that they are not acting in a vindictive manner but only following rules. 

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said there is nothing wrong in the take over of the government building. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP YSRC Praja Vedika Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp