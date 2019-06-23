Speculation on my desertion a mind game: former TDP minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that the act of the four Rajya Sabha members joining the BJP comes under anti-defection law, the TDP leaders are mulling the option of waging a legal battle on the issue. They felt that as the BJP does not have majority in the Upper House, it resorted to such undemocratic act.

In a meeting convened by TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao at the residence of former CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Saturday, party leaders discussed the latest political developments and the take over of Praja Vedika adjacent to the residence of Naidu, by the government.

Amid speculation that he is preparing the ground to shift loyalties to the BJP along with a group of MLAs, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao attended the meeting.

ALSO READ: More TDP MPs will be joining, says, BJP

TDP chief Naidu, who is abroad, held a teleconference with the party leaders and discussed the latest political developments. Former minister Ganta is learnt to have informed them that the opposition parties resorted to mind game by spreading a false propaganda that he along with some other TDP MLAs is going to join the BJP.

During the meeting, former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asserted that the merger of the TD Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP was undemocratic and the party would explore legal options on the issue.

Stating that the responsibility of clearing the remaining two installments of the debt redemption scheme to farmers lies on the State government, he said that the YSRC regime while giving priority to implementation of its Navaratnalu, will have to carry forward the schemes of previous regime.