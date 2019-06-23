TDP leaders made huge wealth out of Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the previous TDP regime turned the Polavaram project into a ‘care of address for scams’, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday alleged that party leaders made huge money out of it.

“The previous government brought a new contractor on board by invoking Section 60 (C) of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) for kickbacks and handed over to him works worth Rs 7,985 crore,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy observed at the meeting with the expert committee constituted to look into various engineering projects.

Jagan on Saturday interacted with the members of the committee at his residence. They were asked to examine urban housing as well.

Placing the details of the Polavaram project works before the committee members, Jagan, mincing no words, said, “In the contracts related to head works alone, Rs 3,490 crore worth of package was given to a firm on nomination basis.

Works worth Rs 2,850 crore pertaining to Left Canal were directly placed in the hands of TDP leaders. Former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s relative Putta Sudhakar Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu’s close aide Nama Nageswara Rao, another leader BNR and others made huge earnings using Polavaram project,” he alleged.

ALSO READ: YSRC faults Pattiseema, blames Naidu for Polavaram delay in Assembly

Finding fault with the TDP government for bringing a new contractor on board for execution of Rs 7,985-crore worth of works after removing the previous one, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Even though there is no scope to hike rates under EPC, the Chandrababu Naidu government did it for kickbacks.”

“Naidu government’s acts of increasing rates for kickbacks has left the project in dire straits now,’’ he observed.

He alleged that the officials, specially those appointed by former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in certain departments, looted public money by colluding with the previous government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered as to how the government started cofferdam construction even as works on spillway were still underway.

“Even the cofferdam works were stopped mid-way. Works on construction of cofferdam will have to be halted this rainy season. The project itself will have to be stopped completely for four months because of the actions of the TDP government,’’ he said and asked officials to chalk out an action plan for speedy execution of the project from November 1.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the expert committee to first examine all the components of the national project. Reiterating his commitment to cleanse the rot in the system, he said several people mounted pressure on him to ignore the corruption that happened during the TDP regime.

He told the committee to identify major irrigation and engineering projects, including Polavaram, where reverse tendering could be initiated.

“I am attempting to cleanse the system. But, several people brought pressure on me to turn a blind eye to the irregularities. But, if we don’t reform our system, there is no future. That is the reason I am determined to initiate stringent measures to end corruption. I won’t tolerate corruption in irrigation projects,” he affirmed.

After Polavaram, the expert committee members were asked to examine the urban housing, where, he alleged, the TDP government spent double the money needed for its implementation to benefit contractors.

“The Naidu government resorted to a major scam in constructing houses for the poor,’’ Jagan alleged.The members were also told to look into Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, Vamsadhara and other projects taken up by the AP Capital Region Development Authority.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the members of the panel, said, “The Chief Minister asked us to first examine Polavaram. For the next meeting, likely to be held after 15 days, he asked us to prepare a list of projects to be examined.

For convenience purposes, the seven experts were divided into three sub-committees. We will also look into APCRDA projects on priority, besides irrigation and urban housing,” the member explained.