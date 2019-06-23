Three killed, two injured after car hits road divider in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when a speeding car hit a road divider and plunged into the fields at Santagudipadu village in Rompicherla mandal of Guntur district on Saturday.

According to Rompicherla SI Pattan Rabbani Khan, Anangi Vijaya Kumar (62), Siddamsetty Sujatha (52) and Siddamsetty Gopi Krishna (54) died in the road accident at Santagudipadu village. The trio belong to Hyderabad and were going towards Nellore to attend a private function.

Police suspect that driver Vineeth might have fallen asleep at the wheel at the time of accident. Vijaya Kumar and Sujatha died on the spot, while Gopi Krishna died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The bodies were shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem. Vijaya Kumar was doing rold gold business and Gopi Krishna was working as a clerk in LIC office in Hyderabad.

A total of seven persons were travelling in an Innova car at the time of accident and the injured were identified as Annangi Chaitanya and Pujitha.