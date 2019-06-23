YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai is Andhra Pradesh special representative at AP Bhavan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy has been appointed Special Representative of the State government at AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly took the decision considering the clout the MP enjoys in the political circles in Delhi. He will now act as a bridge between the State and the Centre.

Vijaya Sai’s role as Special Representative assumes significance as the Jagan government wants to continue its efforts to get the Special Category Status to the State.