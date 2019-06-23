We accepted TDP merger for numbers: BJP MP Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Telugu Desam is up in arms against the merger of the TDP Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the saffron party, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao clarified that his party accepted the resolution of merger by the four MPs as it needed strength in the Upper House of Parliament.

He, however, quickly added that joining the BJP would not give anybody a clean chit and that those accused in any cases would still remain answerable to the investigation agencies.

In a press conference in Guntur on Saturday, the BJP MP said, “We have 75 members in Rajya Sabha and we will welcome anybody who wants to join us as it will increase our party’s strength. But, that doesn’t mean we have given a fresh and clean conduct certificate to them. Those who are accused in any cases, will be accountable to the investigation agencies concerned,” he said.

The MP said that the BJP-led NDA would have majority in Rajya Sabha by 2022. “By 2022, the BJP and its allies will have majority, which will help us take forward our development agenda and fulfil the promises made in our election manifesto,” he said, referring to the bills pending in the Upper House.

Talking about Andhra Pradesh, he said the BJP was going to become a reckoning force by 2024. “This is the view of people of the State after the recent general election results. In six months to a year’s time, we will grow stronger in AP,” he observed.