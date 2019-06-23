Forest department workshop underlines need to conserve King Cobra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eastern Ghats Wild Life Society conservation biologist Murthy Kantimahanti said there is no survey for the conservation of king cobra in the Eastern Ghats. For lack of awareness and fear, many kill this species.

A workshop on Human-Snake conflict mitigation for King Cobra conservation was conducted jointly by Forest department and Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Saturday.

About 50 field-level forest officers and amateur snake catchers took part, who were shown the techniques for conservation of the cobra.

According to Murthy, the population of the vulnerable species is declining in the Eastern Ghats. Though there has been no study on its population, there is a lot of mishandling of snakes by the amateur catchers leading to their death or the catcher.

Increased habitat destruction and unsustainable agriculture practices further threaten snake population in the Eastern Ghats. During the workshop, the field officers and snake catchers were shown videos and techniques on handling of snakes to keep them alive and safe.