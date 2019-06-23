Young man found dead after transporting sand illegally in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Velpuru village in Atchampet mandal of Guntur district on Saturday.

According to Atchampet SI M Pattabhi Ramaiah, T Ramakrishna (26) died while he was transporting sand illegally from the banks of Krishna river in Velpuru to Kasatala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Ramakrishna was transporting the sand in a tractor owned by one Mahesh. In her complaint to police, Ramakrishna’s wife Srilakshmi stated that tractor owner Mahesh and Johnny and Moulali took her husband to a secluded place and killed him.

The trio had hidden his body in Hasanbad village in Krosuru Mandal before fleeing the spot. Meanwhile, Mahesh said that Ramakrishna died after the tractor he was driving overturned.