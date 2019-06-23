Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP corporator disqualified after District Court order

The decision was taken as per the District Court judgement on June 14 after the corporator Pilli Nirmala failed to comply with the Court orders.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: RMC Ward No. 28 corporator Pilli Nirmala, a member of the YSRCP, was disqualified by Municipal Commissioner Sumit Kumar Gandhi on Friday night. The decision was taken as per the District Court judgement on June 14. Nirmala was elected as a corporator in the 2014 elections. 

The TDP leaders filed a case against her in the High Court seeking her disqualification as she did not disclose the details of a case filed against her in the affidavit. The HC ordered her to submit the complete affidavit within six months, but she failed to comply.

After 18 months, the High Court transferred the case to the District Court. After further inquiry, the District Court declared her election to the municipal council invalid. Following the court orders, the civic chief disqualified her with immediate effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRCP District Court Court order Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp