YSRCP corporator disqualified after District Court order

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: RMC Ward No. 28 corporator Pilli Nirmala, a member of the YSRCP, was disqualified by Municipal Commissioner Sumit Kumar Gandhi on Friday night. The decision was taken as per the District Court judgement on June 14. Nirmala was elected as a corporator in the 2014 elections.

The TDP leaders filed a case against her in the High Court seeking her disqualification as she did not disclose the details of a case filed against her in the affidavit. The HC ordered her to submit the complete affidavit within six months, but she failed to comply.

After 18 months, the High Court transferred the case to the District Court. After further inquiry, the District Court declared her election to the municipal council invalid. Following the court orders, the civic chief disqualified her with immediate effect.