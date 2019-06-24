Home States Andhra Pradesh

2-day Collectors’ Conference to begin at Praja Vedika today

On Day 2 of the conference on Tuesday, the CM will hold a review meeting with DGP and police heads on law and order, and other security and enforcement aspects.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden Collectors’ Conference, which was earlier scheduled for a day (Monday), will now be held for two days at the Praja Vedika in Undavalli. On the first day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the Collectors while on the second day, he will meet police officials.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Dr Manmohan Singh issued a revised schedule on Sunday, according to which the conference will be held at the Praja Vedika in Undavalli from 10 am to 3 pm on Monday and 10 am to 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

The conference will begin with a welcome address by Special Chief Secretary Dr Manmohan Singh, followed by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam’s address. After the remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s keynote address has been scheduled at 10.30 am.

From 11.15 am, the CM will take stock of various issues starting with transparency in administration (village secretariat and village volunteers). Next, he will review health department (Aarogyasri and functioning of 104 and 108 services), civil supplies, school education (enrolment), Agriculture (drought, drinking water), social security and pensions. The first day proceedings are scheduled to be concluded at 3 pm with a review on house sites. On Day 2 of the conference on Tuesday, the CM will hold a review meeting with DGP and police heads on law and order, and other security and enforcement aspects.

