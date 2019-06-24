Home States Andhra Pradesh

5 TTD kalyana mandapams bag ISO certification

The online booking initiative of 256 kalayana mandapams of TTD bagged 90% occupancy, according to the official statement.

TIRUPATI: Following the special drive of TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal to streamline devotee facilitation at TTD kalyana mandapams, five of them at Kuppam, Rajam, Narsapuram, Mahboobnagar and Bengaluru have bagged prestigious ISO certification in the personal monitoring category.

The TTD has set forth an ambitious agenda to procure such recognition for many more kalyana mandapams through modernising infrastructure and streamlining administration in a phased manner. The online booking initiative of 256 kalayana mandapams of TTD bagged 90% occupancy, according to the official statement.

The TTD has taken up renovation of kalyana mandapams at Narsapuram in West Godavari, Rajam in Srikakulam and Mahboobnagar in Telangana with redesign and repainting, kitchen, dining hall, the bride and groom rooms besides installation of LED lights, fans etc. Similarly, the wedding platforms are decked up with portraits of Sri Padmavati Parinayam and colourful portraits of Lord Venkateswara and His consorts, besides lush green landscapes with flower gardens.

The officials have intensified the supervision of kalyana mandapams and the staff are available on 24x7 basis for conducting all social and cultural events like weddings, thread ceremonies, Namakaranam, Shashti Poorthi, Anna Prasana, Satyanarayana Vratam and wedding receptions.

Booking process
After registration on ttdsevaonline.com, devotees should select their location - State, district and vacancy dates, upload their data like Aadhaar card, photo id, contact details and make payment of fee. Thereafter, they would get an SMS. The supervisor of kalyana mandapam concerned will also get a copy for verification at the time of the event.

