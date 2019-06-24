Andhra CM Jagan orders bulldozing of Praja Vedika hall built during TDP regime

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Displaying his determination to act tough on illegal activities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ - the Grievance Hall, constructed by the previous TDP government at a cost of Rs 8.9 crore on the banks of river Krishna in Undavalli, describing it as illegal.

Addressing the first collectors’ conference at Praja Vedika on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the building was constructed by the previous government as an annex to the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence cum camp office to hold official functions and meetings.

“Today we are sitting in this building holding an important meeting. I have asked all the officials and ministers to come here. I ask you, is this building legal? No, it isn’t. No rules were followed and its construction reeks of corruption,” he said, while explaining with a twinge of conscience, that the real purpose of the conference at such a venue was to expose corruption of the previous government.

Showing the letter given by the executive engineer from Krishna Circle (Irrigation) to the government stating that it was not possible to issue clearance for the construction of grievance hall within the CM Camp Office, Jagan explained that maximum flood level in the Krishna river was 22.60 metres and the present location was 19.50 metres, less than the flood level.

“River Conservation Act and Lokayukta recommendations were ignored. The National Green Tribunal directions, environmental laws, river conservation Act, master plan, building bylaws - all were ignored by the government itself,” he said.

He further explained that for the construction of Praja Vedika, on the instructions of the municipal administration minister, tenders were invited giving one week time at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

After commencement of the conference at 10 am, the CM gave an ‘impressive’ speech for about an hour listing out the priorities of his government and ordering demolition of illegal constructions, starting with Praja Vedika (Grievance Hall), the venue of the two-day collectors’ conference.

Despite the first monsoon rain turning the weather cool and the whole day remaining cloudy, the candid observations made by Jagan about inappropriateness of organising a government programme, involving lawmakers and bureaucrats, in an unauthorised building and ordering its demolition, seems to have caused disquiet among some officials, while Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and others welcomed the decision with claps.

“Jagan described us as his team and insisted on his Cabinet colleagues working in coordination with us. Besides emphasising the priorities of his government, he also suggested that district collectors leave their mark on administration by giving them some tips for maintaining cordial relations with people.

"It made us feel proud as he reposed a lot of trust in us for successful implementation of the government agenda. Though it is premature to pass judgment on efficiency of Jagan as Chief Minister as he has not even completed one month in office, he appears sincere and determined to fulfil the promises he made to people,’’ another official observed.

Asked about Jagan’s decision to start demolition of unauthorised constructions beginning with Praja Vedika, another official said, “it’s not only a warning to those resorting to illegal constructions but also to officials who allow such constructions. Though majority of the officials in the meeting welcomed Jagan’s decision, they should keep in mind the fact that such constructions or any other wrong activities during the previous government would not have been possible without connivance or negligence of some officials.’’

In his speech, Jagan, though did not blame any official for illegalities, dropped enough indications for them to change their attitude and work towards accomplishing the responsibilities lying before his government, the bureaucrat said.

Spandana every Monday

Jagan, who said he would shortly be organising Rachhabanda programmes to get an insight into public grievances, asked the district collectors to organise ‘spandana’ (grievances day) from district to village level every Monday.