Andhra Pradesh: Rajahmundry Government General Hospital to get 150 more beds

Published: 24th June 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In view of the rise in the number of patients visiting the Government General Hospital in the city, the district health department is sending a proposal to increase the bed strength at the hospital to 500 from the present 350.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, East Godavari DMHO Dr T Ramesh Kishore said, “Despite having bed strength of 350 and arranging 60 additional beds for the patients, some of them are still having to wait. Because of this, we are sending the proposal to increase the bed strength to 500. Budget allocation to food, medicines and other necessities should also be increased accordingly.”

Refuting reports of a shortage of medicines in the GGH, Ramesh claimed that around 1,200 to 1,400 patients visit the hospital every day instead of going to district headquarters Kakinada due to better services here.

The DMHO added that special measures are being taken to create awareness among the public on controlling seasonal diseases. “As many diseases spread during monsoon, people have to be vigilant by keeping their surroundings clean and prevent stagnation of water on their premises which cause breeding of mosquitoes,” he said, urging youths to close the pits in the villages to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

