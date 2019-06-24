Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bedi Anjaneya idol installed at Dokiparru temple in Andhra Pradesh

A large number of devotees took part in the four-day idol installation ceremony which began on Thursday. Anna Prasadam was served to devotees.

Venkateswara Kalyanam being performed at Dokiparru temple on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy was installed at Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district on Sunday amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

The idol installation ceremony was organised in a grand manner. PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy who constructed Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru, are the founder trustees of the temple. It is run by the parents of Krishna Reddy, former sarpanch P Veera Reddy and Vijaya Lakshmi.    The daily rituals at Dokiparru temple are similar to those at Tirumala temple.

The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy was installed at Dokiparru temple on the lines of the one at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. It is the second temple in the State to have Bedi Anjaneya Swamy idol in front of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara.

Special pujas were performed to mark the occasion. Venkateswara Kalyanam was celebrated at the temple on a grand scale. PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy participated in the special rituals.

A large number of devotees took part in the four-day idol installation ceremony which began on Thursday. Anna Prasadam was served to devotees.

