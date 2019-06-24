Heavy rain lashes Adoni for three hours, roads inundated

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As rain lashed Adoni town for three hours on Sunday evening, waterlogging was witnessed in several areas, exposing the shoddy work of the civic body.

According to information, waterlogging was witnessed near Old Town, Sangha Bazar, Rythu Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Bellary Main Road and several other areas causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicle users. Due to inundation of roads, commuters were left in the lurch. Adoni town received 5 cm rainfall. Motorists found it difficult to navigate in areas such as Old Town, Sangha Bazar, Rythu Bazar, Gandhi Nagar and Bellary Main Road. Rain also breached rivers, causeways and snapped road links in the district.

Heavy rain of 7 cm also battered Alur, Holagunda, Halaharvi and Aspari mandals resulting in inundation of roads. Residents said that the civic staff have failed to clean drains ahead of monsoon season. Due to the accumulation of trash, the drains were seen overflowing. Bhargav, a resident said, “The civic staff should clean drains regularly to avoid waterlogging.”