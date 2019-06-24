Medico in Andhra Pradesh tries to end life after being scolded by hospital superintendent

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A PG medical student attempted suicide by injecting himself insulin here on Saturday. S Jagapathi Babu, a native of Guntur district, is pursuing PG in Neurology. He allegedly attempted suicide after being admonished by government hospital superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao on Friday night.

Jagapathi Babu who was on night shift on Friday examined D Simhachalam (48) of Purushothapatnam, who is suffering from fever and paralysis. The patient was admitted to hospital on the recommendation of Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and Agriculture Minister K Kannababu. He was to be given immunoglobulin injection.

When Jagapathi Babu sought the injection, he was informed that there was no stock of immunoglobulin injections in the hospital store. Considering the patient’s condition, Jagapathi Babu advised the patient’s attendants to take him to a private hospital for treatment. The patient’s attendants lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent against Jagapathi Babu, who reprimanded him.

The depressed medico resorted to the extreme step. He was immediately rushed to the government hospital. Later, it came to light that Simhachalam was already administered the injection, but the same was not written in the case sheet.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000