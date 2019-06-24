More rains likely in Coastal Andhra in next two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many parts of East Godavari, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool recorded heavy rain early Sunday morning. After onset of the southwest monsoon over Andhra Pradesh, many areas received normal rain. Heavy rains will continue in Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, many areas experienced heavy rain for 2-3 hours.As per the data of Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, the State recorded an average rainfall of 38.6 mm against the normal rainfall of 76.4 mm. Currently, a trough is running from west Rajasthan to east central Bay of Bengal across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

According to IMD scientist Naga Ratna, “East and West Godavari districts experienced heavy rain on Sunday. For the next two days, more rains are likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains in Rayalaseema.”