Nobody has moral right to point fingers at us: Andhra Pradesh BJP vice-president S Vishnu Reddy

In response to YSRC’s remarks that the turncoat MPs were involved in several cases, he pointed out that there were only allegations against YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh.

Andhra Pradesh BJP vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy ( Photo | Vishu Vardhan Reddy, Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has slammed the TDP, YSRC, Congress and Left parties, which were criticising the TDP Rajya Sabha MPs’ decision to defect to the saffron party, stating that none of the parties was ethically qualified to point fingers at his party. He said that the merger of TDP with BJP happened as per the rule book, just like mergers happened on 16 different occasions in the Rajya Sabha in the past.

In a press statement on Sunday, Vishnu Vardhan, in response to YSRC’s remarks that the turncoat MPs were involved in several cases, pointed out that there were only allegations against YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh. “Both these MPs have allegations against them, but are not convicted in any cases. There are allegations against many political leaders including Chandrababu Naidu. Congress President Rahul Gandhi too is out on a bail. Also, the TDP called them opportunists. Didn’t they know this when they nominated them to  the Rajya Sabha twice and when the TDP was our ally?” he questioned.

