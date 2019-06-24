Home States Andhra Pradesh

Normal life hit as heavy rain lashes East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

Several low-lying areas in Samalkot, Peddapuram, Pithapuram and Jaggampeta was affected due to heavy rain.

Braving rain, two women go on a scooter in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday

Braving rain, two women go on a scooter in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Under the influence of monsoon, heavy rain lashed several parts of East Godavari district on Sunday. Normal life was thrown out of gear in Samalkot, Peddapuram, Pithapuram and Jaggampeta following heavy rain from early hours of Sunday. According to district officials, Jaggampeta received the highest rainfall of 13 cm, followed by Samalkot with 10.9 cm, Kirlampudi with 8.6 cm and Pithapuram 8.3 cm.

A 35-year-old man identified as Kondepudi Appalaraju of Vetlapalem village in Samalkot mandal after being struck by lightning while he was working in the fields.

Several low-lying areas in China Shankarapalli village of Prathipadu mandal and Pithapuram outskirts were inundated. Road connectivity to China Shankarapalli was cut off. Rainwater entered the houses in low-lying areas and people were forced to drain the water using utensils. In Pithapuram, rainwater entered the town police station and government hospital. In Peddapuram, rainwater entered a temple. Local people of Peddapuram complained that incomplete development works of a tank led to inundation.

Heavy rain was reported in agency areas of Godavari districts. Buttaigudem received moderate to heavy rain on Saturday night.  Heavy inflows are expected into Godavari following rains in upper catchment areas of the river in Telangana.  By Sunday evening, the water level in Godavari river at Dowleswaram Barrage increased by 5 cm.

Kurnool, Tirupati and some parts of Chittoor and Anantapur districts in Rayalaseema also received rainfall.

