One dies as auto rams tractor in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One person was killed and four others were injured when a speeding auto rammed a stationary tractor at Nandigama in Krishna district on Sunday.

According to Nandigama police, the mishap occurred while Sirivella Kasirao (26), a student of JKC College in Guntur, and five of his friends were returning home after attending the marriage of their classmate.

When the auto reached the outskirts of Amberpet village, the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle and it rammed the stationary tractor. Kasirao died on the spot in the incident. A case has been registered.