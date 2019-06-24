One killed in blast at Andhra Pradesh village

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: One person, suspected to be making crude bombs, was killed in an explosion in the penthouse of a three-storeyed building at Cherlopalli village in Chittoor rural mandal on Sunday.

The explosion ripped apart the body of the deceased and body parts were strewn around the terrace and nearby area creating panic among the locals. Chittoor DSP NV Ramanjaneyulu said that the deceased was identified as Sudhakar (40).

He was allegedly making crackers. The blast happened in the penthouse of the building between 5 pm and 5:30 pm damaging the roof badly. The DSP said that Sudhakar earlier used to prepare country medicine and he inherited the profession from his father.

Neighbours of Sudhakar alleged that for the past six months, the deceased was making crackers. “The intensity of the blast showed that some blast material used in quarries may have exploded,” the DSP said. However, no raw material was found at the spot. Clues team and forensic experts rushed to the blast site to ascertain nature of the blast.