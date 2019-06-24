Pollution proves fatal for fish in Tirupati tank

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Scores of dead fish have washed up the shore of Anna Cheruvu at Mitta Gandhi Puram, around five kilometres from the temple town of Tirupati, on Sunday. People living in the vicinity and the fishing community attributed this to an increase in pollution in the water body and scanty rains for the last two years.

The tank is spread over 70 acres. Y Sagar, a relative of a fish contractor, said nearly four tonnes of dead fish washed ashore due to severe heat this summer. “A loss of Rs 10 lakh was incurred. This year, we won the auction to raise fish in the tank and sell them to traders. In view of the loss we suffered, we submitted a petition to the district collector, requesting him to renew the contract and provide us suitable compensation,” he said.

Sagar added the authorities assured them that the issue would be discussed with Settipalli panchayat officials, under whose jurisdiction the tank comes. “We get fingerlings, including ‘gendi’, ‘katla and ‘mosu’ from Kaikaluru, Rajamahendravaram and Nellore. Sewage contamination of the water body and lack of rains for the last two years led to their death,” he said and added water bodies in the nearby village were also facing similar problems.