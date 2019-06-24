Rains hit road connectivity between AP's Kurnool, Bellary in Karnataka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The road connectivity between Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka was cut off with heavy rains washing away a bridge connecting the two, in Aluru mandal of Kurnool district.

Under the influence of monsoon, several districts of AP witnessed heavy rains and Kurnool district too received copious rains since Sunday afternoon.

Kurnool district received an average rainfall of 10 cm in the past 24 hours and highest rainfall of 15 cm was recorded in Alur, Holagunada and Halaharvi mandals of the district.

The rains caused floods to local tanks and rivulets and the flood water breached several causeways, snapping road links at more than 20 places in the district.

Adoni - Bellary, Alur - Bellary and Siriguppa - Adoni stretches were badly damaged, officials said.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains in Aluru mandal and also on the upstream areas of Karnataka led to washing away of a bridge at Kuravalli village on the Kurnool-Bellary highway causing disruption of traffic.

A good number of vehicles got stranded on the highway with the road connectivity getting cut. The road connectivity is not restored till last reports came in.